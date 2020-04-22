Colorado Hometown Weekly Voluntary Subscription

Now, More Than Ever,

We Need Your Support

The Colorado Hometown Weekly and newspaper journalism are critically important and essential in protecting the vibrant community in which we live.

The Colorado Hometown Weekly stitches our community together, from breaking news to in-depth coverage on topics that deeply affect the community, the Hometown Weekly strives to bring you complete coverage. We’re an important part of this community, providing a forum for those who wish to speak, celebrating the contributions of outstanding residents, keeping you abreast city and county news, school district updates and local business happenings.

It is no secret the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting mandates that have kept people at home is taking its toll on local businesses and the Colorado Hometown Weekly is no exception. Even before the virus hit, the costs of production and delivery were increasing every year and we need your help to remain a viable local news source. Please support your community newspaper by paying a voluntary one-year subscription fee at the level of your choosing – $80, $65 or $45.

To participate, please complete and donate online through our secure payment processor Stripe.